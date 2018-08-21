PHOENIX (AP) - A Sacaton woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for her conviction for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Mary Alice Reed had previously pleaded guilty to the charge and acknowledged possessing 13 grams of methamphetamine in January.
In another case eight years ago, Reed had pleaded guilty to the same charge.
