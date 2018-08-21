SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a bill to end bail in California (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is indicating he supports a bill to end bail in California.

The Democrat called the Legislature’s passage of the bill Tuesday an important step forward in making the criminal justice system fairer. It requires his signature to become law.

The bill would make California the first state to completely end bail for suspects awaiting trial and replace it with a system to jail people based on their risk level.

Lawmakers who crafted the bill say Brown was involved in negotiations on the policy. Supporters say the current system can unfairly upend suspects’ lives simply because they are poor before they have had their day in court. Opponents argue the bill will make communities less safe and won’t create a fairer system.

4:20 p.m.

A bill to end bail in California and replace it with a risk assessment system is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

California state senators approved the bill 26-12 Tuesday. It would make California the first state to completely end bail for suspects awaiting trial.

Senators supporting the bill say it would end a system that discriminates against low income people. Opponents say they worry it would make communities less safe.

The plan calls for the release of most suspects arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors within 12 hours of booking. Those accused of serious, violent felonies would be ineligible for pretrial release.

Courts and the state’s Judicial Council would have wide latitude to determine whether to release other suspects based on the likelihood they’ll return to court and the danger they pose.





