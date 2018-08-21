The Trump administration Tuesday slapped new sanctions on Russian shipping companies and vessels for transporting oil to North Korea in violation of United Nation’s prohibitions.

The move reinforced the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign to force North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The Russian vessels were designated or black-listed for breaking the sanctions by transferring oil to ships from the rough regime, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.

“Ship-to-ship transfers with North Korea-flagged vessels from Russia or elsewhere of any goods being supplied, sold, or transferred to or from the DPRK are prohibited under the U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea and are sanctionable under U.S. law,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Consequences for violating these sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.”

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two Russian shipping companies and six Russian vessels.





