PHOENIX (AP) - Immigration activists who say the new Phoenix-area sheriff is not much different than former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was known for his immigration patrols, are protesting at the county jail Wednesday in an ongoing effort to get immigration authorities out of there.

The protest is part of a national movement known as Abolish ICE, which aims to end the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The effort has gained traction and become a favorite topic for election candidates, especially in Arizona, where they’ve all been asked if they support abolishing the agency.

But locals say abolishing ICE starts in Phoenix, where its officers have free range to ask anyone in jail about their immigration status.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Paul Penzone is doubling down on his cooperation with ICE, saying it’s “both lawful and necessary in our effort to promote public safety while facilitating the mission and authority of other policing agencies.”

“Penzone has the power to stop ICE from entering the jails and he’s not doing so. This is to put pressure on Sheriff Penzone that he’s still continuing to do harm in our community,” said Cynthia Diaz, 23. Diaz’s mom was arrested by ICE during a raid at their home in 2011. She was deported to Mexico, but obtained asylum three years later and once again lives in the Phoenix area with her family.

Penzone handily beat Arpaio during the 2016 election, bringing hope to immigrant advocates that a new era of enforcement was coming in. But many say Penzone is no different than Arpaio, who was convicted of disobeying a judge’s order stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, pardoned by President Donald Trump and is now running for U.S. Senate.

Penzone says ICE has flagged more than 1,600 jail detainees this year for people arrested for everything from murder to sexual abuse to DUI. The sheriff no longer participates in so-called detainers, or requests by ICE to keep holding someone while they investigate their legal status. But ICE officers are allowed in the jail and can ask anyone about their status.

In a written statement, Penzone said he remains committed to working with ICE and other law enforcement agencies.

“The most effective tactic to avoid these challenges is to be a law-abiding member of our community,” he said.

But Ernesto Lopez of Puente Arizona, which organized the protest, said there’s no legal reason why Penzone needs to allow ICE in jails.

“I think the one thing we want to accomplish is raise awareness to our people that they’re still vulnerable to deportation. The real threat of deportation is the police department and Penzone,” Lopez said.

There are few who suspect the Abolish ICE movement can result in actually disbanding the agency, which was created after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Candidates for office have chimed in, though, including Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who wrote in a USA Today editorial that he didn’t support the idea.

“As a border state governor who wakes up every day and goes to sleep every night with the safety and security of Arizona citizens at the top of mind, I want to be clear - this call to abolish ICE is not only wrong - it is reckless, and puts the people of my state and others in direct threat.”

The Republican Governors Association earlier this summer aired attack ads that linked David Garcia to the movement, the likely Democratic nominee. He hasn’t used that word choice, but Garcia has said publicly that he supports replacing and reforming the system.

“I think communities have been talking about abolishing ICE for a long time and now it’s picking up steam and it’s really great,” said Brenda Perez, of the national group pushing to abolish ICE. “The sofa at my grandmother’s house is older than ICE, so we really want to captivate the imagination of our people that we lived in a world without ICE and we don’t have to live in a world with ICE.”





