Officials at Arlington National Cemetery said they were investigating a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

“All families, visitors and employees have been evacuated safely from all public buildings and work areas while the threat is being investigated, officials said on the cemetery’s Twitter account.

The cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, will be closed to the general public for the rest of the day but will be open for funeral services.

Arlington National Cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall emergency services were responding to the threat, WJLA-TV reported.





