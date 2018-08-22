PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Providence is pushing back against legislative efforts to extend the time limit for victims of sex crimes to file lawsuits.

The Providence Journal reports the diocese said Tuesday it would only support a version applied “prospectively” - meaning the law couldn’t be applied to cases that took place before the new law’s passage.

Both the front-runners for governor, incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Republican Allan Fung, support versions of the proposed law.

A version of the bill this year was never put up for a vote by state House leadership.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island has also warned lawmakers against complete elimination of the statute of limitations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.