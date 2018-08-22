FARGO, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is scheduled to join North Dakota GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer at a forum in Fargo to discuss President Donald Trump’s trade strategies.

Agriculture Department Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky is also set to appear at Thursday’s round table in Fargo. Some North Dakota farmers who are upset about the Trump tariffs are holding a separate event before the forum.

Cramer is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who has called on the Trump administration to give up what she calls a “misguided trade war.”

Cramer tells The Associated Press that he’s never liked tariffs as a tool because it’s a tax on consumers, but believes it’s the only option Trump has to “rein in the injustices of our trade deals.” Cramer says he’s optimistic about the outcome.





