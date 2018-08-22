Homeland Security has a new assistant secretary for international affairs with the elevation of Dimple Shah, who will shepherd the department’s efforts to get other countries to cooperate on deportations and work on cutting their flow of illegal immigrants heading to the U.S.

Ms. Shah had been a senior lawyer on the House Judiciary Committee before moving over to Homeland Security for the Trump administration.

She’d been serving in the general counsel’s office at the department, where Secretary Kirsten M. Nielsen said she proved herself.

“Throughout Dimple’s career, she has been a leader on policy and legal issues related to homeland security and international affairs,” Ms. Nielsen said in a note to employees Wednesday. “Her valuable experience, where she has seen the important work we do from every angle, and her knowledge of several languages, will serve her well in this new role.”

International affairs is a key position in the Trump Homeland Security Department, given the president’s focus on trying to put pressure on other countries to reduce the flow of their people trying to sneak into the U.S.

The president has also demanded other countries do more to take back their citizens the U.S. is trying to deport — and in particular punish so-called “recalcitrant countries” who refuse to cooperate.

Ms. Shah could also be involved in the administration’s push to have other countries step up and host asylum-seekers as “safe third countries,” giving them an alternative to streaming into the U.S.

Rep. Lamar Smith, a former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called Ms. Shah’s elevation “a well-deserved promotion,” while current Chairman Bob Goodlatte called her an “excellent choice” for the post.

“Dimple was a tremendous asset to our team and she will thrive in her new position,” Mr. Goodlatte said.





