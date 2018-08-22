PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona election officials say a ballot initiative seeking increased transparency for money in politics has fallen short of the number of signatures needed to be on the November ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday said the Outlaw Dirty Money initiative didn’t meet the threshold of nearly 226,000 valid signatures.

Outlaw Dirty Money backers say they’re working with county recorders to update reviews of a sample batch of signatures. That process determines how many signatures overall are considered valid.

Whether the initiative makes it to the ballot may come down to the courts. Organizers filed a lawsuit after elections officials found thousands of signatures were invalid, hoping to get some restored. Other challenges from opponents seek to toss out more signatures.





