A Fox News journalist said Wednesday evening that in an interview with President Trump, he told her that he was considering pardoning Paul Manafort.

Ainsley Earhardt, appearing on Fox’s “Hannity” program on Wednesday evening, said that Mr. Trump “mentioned pardoning Manafort.”

When host Sean Hannity asked her to reiterate, she replied that “he did.”

“He said he considered that. He feels I think — I think he feels bad for Manafort. They were friends, he didn’t work for him for very long. Worked for him for basically 100 days. The president didn’t know about all of this tax stuff. He wouldn’t know about that,” Ms. Earhardt said.

Manafort, who was Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign manager, was convicted Tuesday of eight counts of financial and tax fraud. The crimes related to his work as a lobbyist before he helmed the Trump campaign.

The entire interview between Ms. Earhardt and Mr. Trump will air Thursday morning on “Fox and Friends.”





