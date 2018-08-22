Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t care about “actual Americans” after she dodged a question from CNN about slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Ms. Warren was asked by CNN host John Berman to comment on the death of Ms. Tibbetts, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant. “Mike Pence and the president have suggested the immigration laws need to be stronger so that people like this man who is accused of this murder were not in the country. Your reaction?” Mr. Berman asked.

Ms. Warren began by offering condolences to Ms. Tibbetts’ family, but quickly shifted to the need for immigration reform to focus on “real problems,” like the treatment of illegal immigrants at the border. She cited President Trump’s now-reversed immigration policy that resulted in hundreds of migrant children being separated from their families.

“One of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are,” she said. “Last month, I went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers, I met with those mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were, who hadn’t have a chance to talk to their children, and there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children.

“I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat and I don’t think mamas and babies are the place that we should be spending our resources,” she said. “Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer.”

The president’s eldest son slammed Ms. Warren for not sticking up for Americans.

“Yea the real problem is not the murder of a young American girl,” he tweeted Wednesday. “You can’t make this crap up. Is the left’s platform really defend anyone but actual Americans? I don’t know how to interpret it any other way.”





