The Justice Department opened several new fronts in the battle against opioid addiction Wednesday, announcing legal action against Chinese manufacturers who ship them into the U.S., “darknet” operators who sell them to users and doctors who overprescribe painkillers to their patients.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the moves in Cleveland, saying they are proof that the government is adapting to fight the unique challenges of the opioid epidemic.

That means going after Chinese suppliers who manufacture deadly synthetic drugs such as fentanyl then ship them through the mail to the U.S., and targeting the dealers using dark corners of the internet to feed addicts’ needs.

But the most innovative move was seeking a temporary restraining order against two Ohio doctors to ban them from prescribing painkillers. One federal investigator said the doctors were “automatic prescription machines” filling requests from anyone who asked.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said it was a pioneering move to win the restraining orders.

“Today’s announcements are a warning to every trafficker, every crooked doctor or pharmacist, and every drug company, every chairman and foreign national and company that puts greed before the lives and health of the American people: this Justice Department will use civil and criminal penalties alike and we will find you, put you in jail, or make you pay,” Mr. Sessions said.

Policymakers in Washington and in statehouses across the country are reaching for ideas that could make a dent in the opioid scourge, which claims tens of thousands of lives each year.

Breaking the cycle of addiction has proved difficult, while the advent of powerful new synthetic opioids has increased the danger to users. Officials at the national and state level have allocated billions of dollars to combat addiction, but breaking the supply chain has been more of a challenge as the bodies pile up.

Two of those bodies — overdose victims in Akron, Ohio — led back to Chinese suppliers, the Justice Department says. Prosecutors unsealed a 43-count indictment against Fuing Zheng and Guanghua Zheng, both of Shanghai, on charges of conspiracy to manufacture controlled substances, to import them into the U.S., and to launder money from the enterprise.

The government also announced new legal victories from Operation Darkness Falls, a federal effort to go after people illicitly selling fentanyl over the internet.

The operators of MH4Life were using darknet marketplaces such as Silk Road, AlphaBey and Dream Market to sell opioids, the government charges. Over the course of seven years they made thousands of sales, prosecutors said.





