HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge has denied a man charged in the theft of more than $100,000 worth of computer parts special probation that would’ve allowed him to avoid prosecution.

The Hartford Courant reports the judge’s ruling Tuesday will allow prosecutors to move forward with their larceny and conspiracy case against 42-year-old Mikhail Oleg Lev.

Police say the Secret Service notified police in West Hartford that two Dell computer servers were fraudulently ordered and scheduled to be delivered in January.

Police monitored the delivery and arrested Lev when he began to load a server into a car.

Lev’s lawyer says his client was forced to participate in the scheme because he was in debt with some “dangerous people.”

Prosecutors say Lev is the main suspect in a larger ongoing fraud investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.