The amount of opioids in post-surgery prescriptions increased after the Drug Enforcement Administration restricted the distribution of the opioid hydrocodone, according to a medical journal report published Wednesday.

In 2014, the DEA moved hydrocodone from its Schedule III to the more restrictive Schedule II to curb opioid abuse amid rising deaths from overdoses.

Yet in Michigan, the new restrictions didn’t have the intended effect, according to a study by researchers in the Department of Surgery at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The researchers found that following the new classification, the amount of hydrocodone and other, equally powerful opioids increased despite a decrease in the number of prescriptions written.

“Our main thought was that since surgeons were more limited in their ability to prescribe extra pain medications after the patient left the hospital, they prescribed more up-front to avoid the risk of patients running out,” Dr. Joe Habbouche, a study co-author and surgery resident at Michigan Medicine, said in an email to The Washington Times. “This is important because the goal of the restriction in 2014 was to decrease the amount of opioids prescribed by all types of health professionals.”

The study was published Wednesday in Journal of the American Medical Association Surgery. In an analysis of nearly 22,000 patients in Michigan between 2012 and 2015, the researchers noted that initial prescriptions increased the amount of opioids by an average of seven pills, despite a significant decline in refill rates following the reclassification.

Hydrocodone drugs, the most popular brand name being Vicodin, were the most frequently prescribed post-surgery pain relievers before and after the DEA reclassified the opioid. These drugs accounted for more than 72 percent of post-operative prescriptions.

The Schedule II restrictions required providers to write prescriptions for only a 30-day supply and refills to be made with a written prescription — removing the option of phoning or faxing a request to pharmacies. The restrictions aimed to increase oversight on prescribing rates.

“It is possible that, in the absence of clear prescribing guidelines for postoperative care, restricting opioid prescribing may inadvertently motivate surgeons to prescribe greater amounts to ensure adequate pain treatment,” the study says.

There was an observed increase in the amount of opioid pills in initial prescriptions specifically for patients naive about opioids and who had never filled a prescription for between one and 31 days before surgery, the study says.

This cohort often is cited as one of the more vulnerable populations in the opioid epidemic, in that 5 percent to 10 percent become addicted with an initial prescription after a routine surgical procedure, according to previous research that is highlighted in the new study.

At the time of the DEA reclassification, health officials were aware that drug overdose death rates had been rising since 1999. In Michigan in 2013, there were 9.4 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 people. In 2016, the rate rose to 18.5 opioid deaths per 100,000 people — 678 deaths from prescribed opioids, 727 deaths from heroin and 921 deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Today’s opioid epidemic is vastly different: Preliminary data from 2017 show that nearly half of the more than 61,000 opioid deaths are attributable to fentanyl.

But in 2014, prescription opioids were driving the overdose death rate. Deaths from natural and semisynthetic opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, accounted for 12,159 deaths across the U.S. Overdose deaths from heroin tallied 10,574, and synthetic opioids accounted for 5,544 deaths.

The Michigan findings contradict previous research that found the schedule change had reduced prescriptions for opioids after common surgical procedures. This included a 2016 research letter published in JAMA by Christopher Jones of the Department of Health and Human Services, who observed 26.3 million fewer prescriptions for hydrocodone amounting to 1.1 billion fewer pills.

In 2017, researchers from the University of Massachusetts Medical School published data showing a decline in Medicaid claims for “hydrocodone combination products” in the period after the DEA reclassification.





