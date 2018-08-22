MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State officials have confirmed a higher than expected turnout for Vermont’s summer primary.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Secretary of State’s office announced Tuesday more than 107,000 people voted in the primary held Aug. 14.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says this was the second-highest primary election turnout by vote count in state history.

The state started holding primary elections on the second Tuesday in August in 2016. Condos says the turnout shows the August date works, as well as early voting offered in the state.

Christine Hallquist won the Democratic nomination for governor, moving her closing to becoming the nation’s first transgender governor.

Other winners include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and State Auditor Doug Hoffer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.