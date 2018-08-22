MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are trying to find the owner of a briefcase that was filled with what appears to be ancient fossils, teeth and crystals.

Photos released by Mobile police on Wednesday show what appear to be fossilized fish, animal teeth, geodes, a large shell and a small human mask carved from clay or something similar.

Police spokeswoman Charlette Solis says a citizen found the brown bag recently and took it to a police precinct office.

She says officers believe the items are genuine. But they don’t know who owns them since there wasn’t identification with the briefcase.

Solis says each of the 17 items in the briefcase was wrapped individually in old, yellowed pages from a Mobile Press-Register newspaper.





