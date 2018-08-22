CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are among Senate Democrats requesting a delay of nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the Senate should be provided records that indicate his views on executive power.

Shaheen said there must be checks and balances on President Donald Trump, in light of Tuesday’s events. Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted of financial crimes and his personal lawyer pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and implicated Trump,

Shaheen noted Wednesday that Kavanaugh has been nominated for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and would rule on any such case pertaining to the president.

Hassan also asked that all records pertaining to Kavanaugh’s role in promoting private school vouchers and other education policy issues be made public.





