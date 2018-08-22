President Trump said 80 percent of the press is “fake news” and the enemy of the people.

During an interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, the president said a “large chunk” of media outlets should be considered a foe of the American people.

“Somebody asked me what’s the chunk? I said ‘80 percent’ It’s a lot,” Mr. Trump said.

The president complained that the mainstream media doesn’t cover his positive achievements. He highlighted the New York Times as “crazed” and unable to “write a good story about me.”

The president doubled down on this stance towards the media despite an outpouring of criticism from the press itself.

Just one week prior to this interview, Mr. Trump declared the media to be an “opposition party” as hundreds of papers published editorials denouncing his rhetoric.

The full interview will be aired Thursday on “Fox and Friends.”





