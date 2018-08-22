TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a fatal shooting at a small park on Tucson’s south side is being investigated as a homicide.
Tucson police say the shooting occurred at Mariposa Park early Wednesday.
Police are not sure yet if the incident is gang-related.
A resident discovered the unresponsive victim while walking dogs in the park about 5:30 a.m.
Police say the man was in his 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
