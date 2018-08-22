President Trump would lose to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders if he competed against either in a hypothetical election held this month, pollsters said Wednesday.

Registered voters polled last week said they prefer the former vice president and Vermont senator over Mr. Trump, according to the results of a survey conducted by Morning Consult and Politico.

Nearly two years until the 2020 election, respondents said they preferred Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders over the incumbent by a margin of 12 percentage points, the results revealed.

Forty-three percent of people surveyed said they would vote for Mr. Biden if he competed against the president in a one-on-one contest held this month, while only 31 percent of respondents said they would rather re-elect Mr. Trump, according to the results.

Forty-four percent of respondents said would vote for Mr. Sanders in a similar race against the incumbent, while 32 percent of people surveyed said would support Mr. Trump against the Independent senator and former Democratic candidate for president, the survey revealed.

In an even closer race, respondents suggested Mr. Trump would lose by roughly 4 percentage points if he ran for re-election this month against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, results of the poll indicated.

The polling is based on a survey of 1,974 registered voters conducted between Aug. 16-18, according to Morning Consult and Politico. The margin of error is two percentage points.

The same poll found that 42 percent of respondents “strongly disapprove” of Mr. Trump’s performance as president, compared to only 22 percent who said they “strongly approve” of his job in office.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.