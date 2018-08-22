COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect has been moved out of the intensive care unit.
Police Lt. Howard Black says Cem (jem) Duzel was moved out of intensive care on Monday, but remains in serious condition at a Colorado Springs hospital.
Duzel was shot on Aug. 2 after responding to a report of shots being fired.
The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.
