LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A former deacon at a northern Virginia church that has faced criticism from ex-members has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager more than a decade ago.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced charges last week against 62-year-old Kevin O’Connor of Sterling including sexual assault by force and taking indecent liberties with a child.
News reports indicate O’Connor was a deacon at Calvary Temple in Sterling, an independent church that critics say engages in cult-like behavior.
Sheriff’s deputies first began investigating in 2003, when the victim first came forward. But the lead investigator, who was also a church member, determined there was insufficient evidence to go forward.
The sheriff’s office reopened the case in 2012, leading to O’Connor’s indictment.
O’Connor’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
