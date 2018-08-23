Former CIA Director John Brennan said Thursday that there is an ongoing “steady collapse” of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Despite the White House’s decline, Mr. Brennan said, “the rule of law and our great government institutions are prevailing.”
The tweet comes as President Trump is caught in a maelstrom of controversy after his former lawyer Michael Cohen implicated him in his guilty plea.
Mr. Cohen admitted to breaking campaign finance laws and other crimes at the direction of the president. His lawyer Lanny Davis has repeatedly said on national TV that his client has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest for special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
Mr. Brennan’s comments are the latest in an ongoing war of words with Mr. Trump.
The former head spy made headlines when he harshly criticized the president’s performance at the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin in July as treasonous.
Mr. Trump recently revoked Mr. Brennan’s security clearance and accused the Obama-era official of using the professional courtesy to make personal and political gains.
The outspoken Trump critic fired back after the decision and said the move was an attempt to silence his critics. Nearly 200 other national security officials agreed that the president’s actions set a dangerous political precedent.
Mr. Brennan said he consulted lawyers to sue the president over the security clearance issue, a threat that the president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani welcomed.
