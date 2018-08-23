Former CIA Director John Brennan said Thursday that there is an ongoing “steady collapse” of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Despite the White House’s decline, Mr. Brennan said, “the rule of law and our great government institutions are prevailing.”

I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency, but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing. Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 23, 2018

The tweet comes as President Trump is caught in a maelstrom of controversy after his former lawyer Michael Cohen implicated him in his guilty plea.

Mr. Cohen admitted to breaking campaign finance laws and other crimes at the direction of the president. His lawyer Lanny Davis has repeatedly said on national TV that his client has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest for special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Mr. Brennan’s comments are the latest in an ongoing war of words with Mr. Trump.

The former head spy made headlines when he harshly criticized the president’s performance at the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin in July as treasonous.

Mr. Trump recently revoked Mr. Brennan’s security clearance and accused the Obama-era official of using the professional courtesy to make personal and political gains.

The outspoken Trump critic fired back after the decision and said the move was an attempt to silence his critics. Nearly 200 other national security officials agreed that the president’s actions set a dangerous political precedent.

Mr. Brennan said he consulted lawyers to sue the president over the security clearance issue, a threat that the president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani welcomed.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018





