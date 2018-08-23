HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer accused of sex crimes against a juvenile has been arrested.

News outlets report the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 44-year-old Brad Core of Hammond was arrested Wednesday. Officials said he was booked into jail on charges of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

City of Hammond public information officer Lisa Lambert says Core resigned Wednesday after he was initially placed on administrative leave Monday. Lambert says Core was a patrol officer and worked at the police department since 2002. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

An investigation is ongoing.





