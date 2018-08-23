CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice is due in federal court for a plea hearing on a charge related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart has said Menis Ketchum agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Ketchum’s plea hearing is set for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

The court’s four other justices were impeached last week by the House of Delegates. One of them, Robin Davis, retired hours later. She and Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman and Beth Walker now face a Senate trial.

Davis and some Democratic lawmakers have accused the Republican-led legislature of turning what they said was a legitimate pursuit of charges against Loughry into a blatant attempt to take over the court.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.