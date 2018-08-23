AUBURN, Mass. (AP) - A retired Massachusetts music teacher has been charged with raping a student at school during school hours.

Police on Wednesday arrested former Auburn public schools teacher Stephen Jaszek at his South Hadley home and charged him with statutory rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child.

Police allege the 62-year-old Jaszek, who retired in 2014, sexually assaulted the girl at the now-closed Julia Bancroft Elementary School.

Auburn Superintendent Maryellen Brunelle said the alleged assault occurred about nine years ago and the girl was a student at the time.

Jaszek is being held without bail pending arraignment Thursday and could not be reached for comment. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.





