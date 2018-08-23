Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine leads Republican challenger Corey Stewart by 17 points in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Virginia, according to a Roanoke College poll released Thursday.

Mr. Kaine had the support of 51 percent of likely voters in the poll to Mr. Stewart’s 34 percent. Libertarian Matt Waters had 4 percent support.

“The news is good for Sen. Kaine and it is difficult to see a silver lining for Corey Stewart,” said Harry Wilson, director of the Roanoke College Poll.

Mr. Stewart has tied himself to President Trump, who lost Virginia in 2016 to Hillary Clinton when Mr. Kaine was her running mate.

Fifty-three percent of likely voters said they disapprove of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job, compared to 32 percent who said they approve.

Mr. Kaine was viewed favorably by 50 percent of likely voters, compared to 33 percent who said they had an unfavorable view of the senator, who is seeking a second term after first winning election in 2012.

Close to half of voters — 43 percent — said they don’t know enough about Mr. Stewart to form an opinion, and the rest were split on him.

Mr. Wilson said that at this point, Mr. Stewart’s only hope is to say or do things that attract “free media,” but that Republicans might be more concerned with defending their U.S. House seats in the state at this point.

Mr. Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, has made defending Confederate monuments in Virginia a key part of his campaign message, as he did when he ran for governor last year.

He also called this week for more federal immigration raids in neighboring Fairfax County to remove “criminal illegal aliens” from the county.

“They have a massive MS-13 gang problem — these are criminal illegal aliens, absolute thugs, absolute animals who need to be removed,” said Mr. Stewart, who helped pass a tough crackdown on illegal immigrants in his own county a decade ago.

The survey of 512 likely voters was taken from Aug. 12-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percent.





