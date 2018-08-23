The Trump administration must do a better job of managing Obamacare to improve enrollment, a government watchdog said Thursday, starting with the return of signups targets that would spur officials to root out new and healthy enrollees.

The Government Accountability Office also said the administration missed an opportunity to herd people into the markets by canceling TV ads, and that it needs do a better job of explaining how in-person assisters, or “navigators,” will be measured before slashing their budgets.

Investigators spoke to more than 20 stakeholders — state insurance departments, research organizations, navigators, etc.— to evaluate the administration’s performance in handling the Obamacare markets in 2018, its first full year in charge of President Obama’s signature program.

Democrats said the report proves President Trump, who loathes Obamacare, is “sabotaging” the program, as they try to use health care as a cudgel against the GOP in the mid-term campaigns.

While the GAO saw room for improvement, it wasn’t all bad news.

Outreach cuts didn’t phase enrollees who were familiar with the program, stakeholders said, and Mr. Trump’s decision to cancel key insurer payments might have made plans more costly but actually benefited plenty of customers, due to a related boost in taxpayer assistance.

The administration also cut wait times at call centers and kept HealthCare.gov humming along without major disruptions.

Critics blasted the administration for shutting down the website for 12-hour, overnight periods on many Sundays in November and December, though the GAO said it actually had less total downtime than in 2017.

“Many stakeholders we interviewed told us that healthcare.gov functioned well during the open enrollment period and was more available than it had been in prior years,” the report said.

Mr. Trump and his GOP allies failed to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act last year, though the new administration has taken a markedly different approach to enrollment than Mr. Obama’s team.

For starters, it didn’t see the need to predict how many people would enter the web-based markets in 2018, saying they would focus on customer experience on Healthcare.gov and maximizing outreach dollars instead.

The administration says its approach was successful, noting signups dipped slightly during Mr. Trump’s first full year in control of the program, from 9.2 million on the federal website in 2017 to 8.7 million in 2018, despite spiking premiums.

Yet GAO investigators said they “continue to believe”an enrollment target would give the Health and Human Services Department a useful yardstick, particularly if it forces them to devote more dollars to regions with lots of potential enrollees.

“HHS’s ability to both perform high-level assessments of its performance and progress and to make critical decisions about how to use its resources is hampered,” the GAO report said. “HHS may also be unable to ensure that it meets its objectives—including its current objective of improving Americans’ access to health care, including by stabilizing the market and implementing policies that increase the mix of younger and healthier consumers purchasing plans through the individual market.”

Also, the GAO said Mr. Trump’s move to stop making “cost-sharing payments” on his own caused insurers to increase premiums. Those price hikes were often loaded onto silver plans that determine federal subsidies for customers with low enough incomes.

More than 85 percent of customers received assistance in 2018 and often found better deals, though stakeholders often told non-subsidized customers to look off the exchanges to avoid jacked-up, “silver-loaded” premiums, resulting in lower signup tallies for Mr. Obama’s program.

“Most stakeholders we interviewed told us the decreased affordability of plans likely resulted in lower enrollment in exchange plans for these consumers,” the GAO said.

The Trump administration has tried to extend cheaper, barebones options to unsubsidized customers, rather than enticing them into Obamacare’s markets.

Stakeholders told the GAO that last year’s debate over repealing Obamacare probably dented enrollment, since the fate of the law was unclear, though others argued increased coverage at the end of 2017 might have helped a bit, “even in cases where the coverage negatively portrayed the exchanges.”

They also disagreed over the impact of outreach cuts, with some saying many customers didn’t need a refresher in the program’s fifth year, and they didn’t reach a consensus on whether the shorter enrollment period — six weeks instead of 13 — peeled away customers.

The GAO did question HHS’s decision to cancel television outreach as part of a 90-percent cut to advertising, noting a 2017 study from the agency found it to be an effective way to bring in both new and returning customers.

Senior Capitol Hill Democrats agreed, saying in a joint statement it is “not surprising that consumers were confused about the status of the ACA at the end of last year, which made the extreme cuts to consumer outreach and advertising that much more egregious.”

HHS also slashed navigator funding by 42 percent, saying in-person assisters would now be judged on how well they met their own enrollment targets.

The GAO said the agency used faulty data in determining those grants, however.

Navigator groups didn’t always put their ID codes into the web program in prior years, and some couldn’t enter it anyway, because a broker already took up the space. It was also unclear if navigators had to provide assistance to the very last step of enrollment to satisfy its enrollment targets.

For its part, HHS agreed to provide better guidance to navigators and help them input their ID numbers into HealthCare.gov, but it dug in over enrollment targets.

The agency said too many factors that affect enrollment are outside their control, such as the health of the economy of employment rates, so they want to focus on making sure HealthCare.gov works for anyone who wants to use it.





