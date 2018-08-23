UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging all countries to ensure that the Islamic State extremist group faces “an enduring defeat” and says the United States will partner with countries fighting terrorism “when force is necessary.”

She told the Security Council Thursday that the militant group’s ideology has taken root in new corners of the world, demonstrating that it is “an enemy that adapts, and one that will seek out the world’s ungoverned spaces.”

Haley urged countries to deny IS “safe haven,” end conflicts in areas where the group flourishes, disrupt travel for its fighters and supporters, and use sanctions “to deny funding to terrorist groups.”

Undersecretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said IS continues to pose a serious challenge, including from its regional affiliates and fighters returning from Iraq and Syria.





