WINNERS

James Comey: The FBI boss fired by President Donald Trump is likely to enjoy seeing members of Trump’s team heads to prison. He tweeted this week: “People who lie are held accountable.”

Jeff Sessions: The beleaguered attorney general refused to bow to Mr. Trump and end the Mueller probe — a probe that is leading to criminal convictions.

Hillary Clinton: So much for “lock her up.” She’s not the one facing prison time.

Chuck Schumer: The Senate minority leader is using the fall of Mr. Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen on campaign finance violations to push for a pause on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

TOSS-UP

President Donald Trump: His supporters are emboldened amid what Mr. Trump insists is a ‘witch hunt.’ However, a majority of registered voters now approve of Mr. Mueller’s probe, which is starting to rack up convictions of folks in Mr. Trump’s orbit.

LOSERS

Paul Manafort: The former Trump campaign chairman was found guilty of 8 counts of bank and tax fraud. He faces a separate trial for failing to register as a foreign agent.

Michael Flynn: The former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI

Michael Cohen: Mr. Trump’s former lawyer pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion.

George Papadopoulos: Former Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with Russian officials.

Peter Strzok: The once-respected FBI special agent was initially assigned to the probe, but it cost him his job when it was discovered he sent anti-Trump texts to his lover.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.