TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Four more New Jersey residents have been charged with filing fraudulent applications for Superstorm Sandy relief.

The new cases announced Thursday by the state Attorney General’s office brings the total number of people charged statewide to 120. Officials say all the false claims are responsible for diverting more than $8 million in relief funds.

The four new defendants - a Toms River woman, a Lodi man and an Upper Freehold couple - are accused of falsely claiming in their grant and loan applications that their damaged Jersey shore homes were their primary residences. They’re charged with theft by deception.

If convicted, the defendants could each face up to 10 years in prison.





