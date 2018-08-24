Democrats on the SenateJudiciary Committee officially requested a delay Friday in the planned confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying there are too many questions to move forward with the Sept. 4 planned start.

All 10 Democrats signed a letter demanding the delay.

They listed a lack of documents, and President Trump’s mounting legal entanglements as matters that must be sorted out before Judge Kavanaugh faces questions in public for the first time since his nomination to the Supreme Court.

They also said Mr. Trump’s personnel judgment is in question after the troubles faced by a number of his original Cabinet and senior adviser picks.

“The lack of due diligence that candidate and President Trump has displayed in selecting advisors and judicial nominees should give every senator pause,” the Democrats wrote. “This nominee is being considered for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the country. If confirmed, he will have the opportunity to rule on issues of critical importance to all Americans for the next several decades. He may also be called upon to decide whether this president should face investigation or possible indictment for criminal wrongdoing.”

Republicans have shown little sympathy to the complaints. Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley said the Senate continued to work on then-President Bill Clinton’s nominees as his legal problems mounted. And Republicans say they are processing Judge Kavanaugh‘a documentary history, but say he’s best judged by the more than 300 opinions he authored during 12 years on the appeals court in D.C.





