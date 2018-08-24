DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds became emotional while discussing a phone call she had with the mother of a slain 20-year-old college student.

In an impromptu press conference, the Republican says she spoke with Mollie Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, Tuesday, the day her body was recovered.

Reynolds is seeking election in November and there’s no place for politics in the matter. However, a statement she released Tuesday asserted “too many Iowans have been lost at the hands of criminals who broke our immigration laws.”

Police in Iowa charged a man Tuesday with murder in Tibbetts’ death. Identified as 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man was reportedly in the United States illegally from Mexico.

Democratic nominee for governor Fred Hubbell issued a statement Tuesday, without mention of immigration.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.