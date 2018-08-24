Two Iowa Latino festivals were canceled this week due to safety concerns amid heightened tensions surrounding the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts by a reported illegal immigrant.

Manny Galvez, organizer of the annual Iowa City Latino Festival, which was set for this Saturday, announced Friday that they were postponing the event out of “respect for Mollie, her family and friends,” but also out of an abundance of caution after organizers became concerned with anti-immigrant vitriol on social media, The Hill reported.

“No one at this festival was going to be prepared for any kind of incident,” Mr. Galvez told the Iowa City Press-Citizen. “People are scared.”

He said the festival would likely be moved to Sept. 22, though an official date was not announced.

Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig wrote on Facebook that the festival was postponed because “many Latinos are being targeted and are afraid of violence,” The Daily Iowan reported.

“I hope all those spreading hate will think about that for a moment,” Ms. Rettig wrote. “Latino Fest in Iowa City has always been filled with children and multiple generations of families. The food, music, dancing, bright costumes and community is cancelled because of the hate and despicable messages being spread.”

The Viva Perry Latino Festival in Perry that was set for this weekend was also canceled Thursday, according to the Perry News.

Jon Wolseth, a member of Hispanics United for Perry, which organized the event, said they decided to follow in the Iowa City Latino Festival’s footsteps in light of the heated debate regarding illegal immigration in the wake of Tibbetts‘ murder.

“Given our concern over the national dialogue surrounding the Mollie Tibbetts case, we felt it prudent to cancel the event for Saturday,” Mr. Wolseth told the Perry News. “We’re holding open the possibility of rescheduling at some future date.”

Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy, a member of the Hispanics United for Perry board, said the decision to cancel this year’s annual event “came down to safety.”

The body of 20-year-old Tibbetts was found Tuesday in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, one month after she disappeared while jogging. Her death sparked an explosive debate about illegal immigration after it was revealed that her alleged killer, Cristhian Rivera, was reportedly working in the U.S. illegally.

Reacting to the news of the arrest, President Trump at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, called the nation’s immigration laws “a disgrace.”

“Should have never happened. Illegally in our country,” the president said. “We’ve had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting it changed but we have to get more Republicans.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.