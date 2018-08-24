The most famous name in Russian armaments is taking direct aim at Elon Musk and his Tesla electric car.

Russian business publications report that Kalashnikov Concern, maker of the famed AK-47 assault rifle with its iconic curved magazine, has taken the wraps off an electric concept car that the company says is designed to compete with market leader Tesla.

The Kalashnikov CV-1 will feature a 90-kilowatt battery with a range of just over 210 miles, and can go from a standing stop to 60 mph in six seconds.

The company said it had developed much of the technology in-house.

“This technology will allow us to stand in line with the world’s electric car manufacturers like Tesla and compete with them,” the company told the Russian news service Sputnik News. “We were inspired by the experience of world market leaders when creating our concept.”

The company debuted a pale-blue prototype of the CV-1 at the defense trade show in Moscow this week. The cutting-edge technology is being matched with a boxy, throwback design, inspired by a 1970s-era Soviet sedan model known as the “Izh-Kombi.”

Still best known in Russia and around the world for its lines of firearms and munitions, Kalashnikov has tried to broaden its markets in recent years, expanding into consumer goods lines such as clothing and umbrellas.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.