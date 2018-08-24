George Conway, husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Friday that President Trump “needs a real lawyer.”

Mr. Conway, who is a lawyer and frequent critic of the president, tweeted in response to a former federal prosecutor who asked online about the implication of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg receiving immunity from federal prosecutors to testify.

“It means that Individual-1 needs a real lawyer,” Mr. Conway responded, in an apparent dig at Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The president is identified as “Individual 1” in the government’s criminal complaint against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations and other felonies, some of them pertaining to hush-money payments to two women who allege affairs with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Weisselberg provided information to prosecutors earlier this year about Cohen, who implicated him in the payments on a tape-recorded conversation with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Conway also criticized the president this week for attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a weak and disloyal adviser.

“What everyone should want, and the country needs, is a ‘President’ capable of comprehending what it means to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’ Art. II, § 3,” Mr. Conway tweeted.





