By - Associated Press - Friday, August 24, 2018

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister says he will quit Parliament now the government has picked a replacement.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters: “I’ll be leaving the Parliament … not before too long.”

His resignation would cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority. It could encourage the next Prime Minister Scott Morrison to soon call general elections.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide