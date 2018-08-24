CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister says he will quit Parliament now the government has picked a replacement.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters: “I’ll be leaving the Parliament … not before too long.”
His resignation would cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority. It could encourage the next Prime Minister Scott Morrison to soon call general elections.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.