SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man accused of killing a code enforcement officer and setting her body on fire after she mailed him notice to clean up his yard is pleading not guilty to murder and arson charges.

An attorney for the 64-year-old Kevin W. Billings entered the pleas during an initial court appearance Friday in Salt Lake City. Billings appeared via video from jail where he was in a wheelchair. He sported a long, gray beard and didn’t say anything.

Public defender Nick Falcone told the judge that Billings would be pleading not guilty to all the charges.

Police say Billings killed officer Jill Robinson on Aug. 9 in West Valley City and said she “got what she deserved” after “years of harassment.”

Billings is charged with 13 counts, including an aggravated murder charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty.





