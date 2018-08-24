By - Associated Press - Friday, August 24, 2018

LONDON (AP) - France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drunken driving in London.

The Metropolitan Police says the Tottenham goalkeeper was charged on Friday following a routine patrol stop.

Lloris was released on police bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11.

