By - Associated Press - Saturday, August 25, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say three young men were shot on a Harlem street and one succumbed to a wound to his torso.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead after the violence early Saturday on East 104th Street at Madison Avenue.

Authorities say a 21-year-old suffered a wound to his foot, and a 25-year-old a graze wound to his torso. They were treated at a local hospital.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of their families.

The shootings are under investigation.


