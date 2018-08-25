BALTIMORE (AP) - An Army captain from Maryland has been accused of engaging in sexually explicit online communications with young girls and exchanging explicit images with them.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted 32-year-old Kevin J. Gorbsky of Bowie on five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

If convicted, Gorbsky faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for each enticement count and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the second charge.

He’s scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney, and a listed phone number couldn’t be found.





