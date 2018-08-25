BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say a Maryland woman has been arrested in the death of a mother of two who was abducted and found dead in a burning, vacant home.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith announced Friday that 28-year-old Bobie Barncord of Glen Burnie faces first-degree murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, first-degree arson and other counts in connection with Tiffany Jones’ death.

Authorities found the body of the 29-year-old Jones Wednesday in South Baltimore. Police said Jones was abducted Tuesday from the same neighborhood after she got into an argument with two men, who then forced her into a pickup truck and drove away.

Court records, which don’t list an attorney, show Barncord has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

Smith says police are also searching for another suspect, a 35-year-old Baltimore man.





