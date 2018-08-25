CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia who are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left his estranged wife injured now say he is also wanted on a murder warrant after the separate discovery of human remains.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement Saturday that they have obtained a murder warrant for 44-year-old Joshua M. Federico. They say human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, Federico’s estranged wife’s boyfriend, were found on a property adjacent to Federico’s residence.

Police had already obtained warrants for Federico in connection with the shooting Friday that left his estranged wife with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case or Federico’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.