NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in two bags in a park in the Bronx.
The plastic bags were discovered by a city Parks Department worker in Crotona Park on Friday. Police believe the bags contained the remains of a woman, but the victim has not been identified.
The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
