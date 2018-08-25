Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Saturday he will push to rename one of the Senate’s office buildings after the late Sen. John McCain.

The building Mr. Schumer has in mind is the Russell Senate Office Building, named after Sen. Richard Russell Jr. Mr. Russell was a conservative Democrat from Georgia who was seen as an opponent of the civil rights movement, making his name on a Senate building controversial.

“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him,” Mr. Schumer said on Twitter just after Mr. McCain’s office announced his death.

That’s likely to be among many tributes to the Arizona Republican, whose 35 years of service in Congress produced a legislative unparalleled by any Republican of his generation.

Already the just-enacted 2019 defense policy bill was named after him.

And last month the Navy dedicated a guided missile destroyer last month to Mr. McCain. The ship was already named after Mr. McCain’s father and grandfather, both Navy admirals, and now the senator’s name is part of it as well.





