BASALT, Colo. (AP) - A 54-year-old Colorado man has been killed by a suspected drunken driver while crossing a highway.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says the unidentified victim from Aspen Village was hit and killed by a Ford pickup truck while crossing Highway 82 in Basalt just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Cutler says the suspect was arrested about a mile away on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.
