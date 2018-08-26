TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy found in a suburban Philadelphia home.

The Bucks County prosecutor’s office says the child, identified as Mazikeen Clarey, was found in the Tullytown home just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized after being found with what prosecutors said appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. No charges were immediately filed.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death weren’t immediately apparent as there were no obvious signs of trauma to the child’s body.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said the boy’s death “is tragic, regardless of how it was caused.” An autopsy, including toxicology tests, is planned.





