Police have identified the suspect in Sunday’s Jacksonville gamer shooting.

Sheriff Mike Williams identified the gunman at an early Sunday evening news conference as David Katz.

Katz was among three people found dead at the scene, a suicide, Sheriff Williams told reporters.

He was a Baltimore resident who traveled down to Florida for the gamer contest, a Madden 19 tournament at GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing riverfront mall.

The sheriff said he would not speculate on the motive of the 24-year-old white male.

But there were reports that described him as a “disgruntled” gamer. Steven Javaruski told the newspaper the gunman was eliminated from the tournament and then came back to the game era and “targeted a few people” before committed suicide.

According to EA Sports website, Mr. Katz was an avid enough gamer to have won Madden tournaments before. Playing under the name “Bread,” he won the Buffalo Bills Madden Club tournament in February 2017. The Jacksonville tournament was one of several “feeders” for the national Madden tournament, planned for Las Vegas.

The FBI and ATF were searching a home in the Federal Hill neighborhood of southern Baltimore on Sunday evening.

Another eyewitness, Javaris Long, told the Tampa Bay Times that the gunman was “nerdy” and got angry at his loss that he went to his car, got his gun and “started blasting everybody.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.