Vigorous protest marches were the norm during the 1960s. These days, the compunction to get out on the street and make a big noise over select issues is almost as prevalent among certain groups — mainly Democrats, liberals, the educated elite and women.

“A little over a third of Americans, 36 percent, say they have ‘felt the urge to organize or participate in a public demonstration about something.’ But the rate is much higher among Democrats and self-described liberals, college graduates, and women than their counterparts,” writes RJ Reinhart, a Gallup analyst with some telling numbers.

He found that 60 percent of liberals versus 21 percent of conservatives say they have had that urge to demonstrate, reflecting “underlying approaches to society built into those two ideologies,” says Mr. Reinhart.

The poll found that 51 percent of Democrats also are prone to protest, as are 58 percent of those who went to graduate school, 46 percent of college grads and 43 percent of women. Among Republicans, it’s 21 percent.

The divide was not always thus. Gallup inquired about the urge to protest in 1965 to find that 10 percent of Americans overall found it appealing — 10 percent of Democrats and 9 percent Republicans.

The new poll also found the most popular cause these days is “women’s rights and #MeToo” — followed by Second Amendment issues, President Trump, civil rights, environmental issues, education, law enforcement/police brutality, and in last place either abortion or pro-life issues.

“Women’s rights receives top mentions from Democrats with 24 percent citing the issue, compared with 2 percent of Republicans. Immigration issues, which have been a major focus of policy actions for the Trump administration, evoke the urge to protest among 18 percent of Democrats, compared with 3 percent of Republicans,” writes Mr. Reinhart.

Among Republicans, the top issue sparking protest is abortion, with 12 percent citing the issue. For Democrats, that number drops to 3 percent.

JOHN MCCAIN’S SUMMATION

“Duty, honor, country. It is hard in politics to abide by its precepts, but life is never more difficult for me than when I have strayed from those precepts.”

— Sen. John McCain to Irish America Magazine, in 2006.

A MELANIA MOMENT

“From the moment my husband, Donald, placed his hand on the Bible and took the oath of office to serve as America’s President, he has worked nonstop to deliver on his promises. Democrats and the opposition media are doing everything they possibly can to discredit Donald with false accusations by spreading their fake news and making it appear that he does not have the support of America’s voters,” first lady Melania Trump notes in a new campaign email released Sunday by the Republican National Committee.

“That is why I am asking that you join my husband as he fights for our nation by signing your Presidential Pledge of Support. Up until a few years ago, I never envisioned that I would one day serve our nation as First Lady. Everything you and I believe in regarding the future of America is on the line in the coming months. This is a battle we must win together,” Mrs. Trump says. “I’m asking you and other Americans across the country to personally register your support and help prove that the Democrats and media are wrong.”

A TREE GROWS IN WASHINGTON

A calm moment on Monday: First lady Melania Trump will participate in a presidential tree planting ceremony on the south grounds of the White House. Bound for a nice spot: a sapling which originated from the “Eisenhower Oak” — a 60-foot northern red oak planted by President Dwight Eisenhower. Joining Mrs. Trump: Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of the president, and Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., a fifth-generation grandson of President James Monroe. Additional presidential descendants along with leadership from the White House Historical Association will also attend.

THE NEWS YOU DIDN’T HEAR

Let us recall that the U.S. stock market recently marked 3,453 days in a bull market rally — the longest on record and a historical phenomenon. The market, essentially has risen 300 percent since 2009. But this amazing moment did not make many headlines.

“President Trump had a terrible week. CNN, and the rest of the prestige press, told us so. It’s only a matter of time before Trump is brought down. A crisis of the regime is imminent. You can tell things are serious because the stock market hit a record high!” complains Steven Hayward, a legal and policy scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, and a contributor to Powerline.

The bell ringer record is “news you did not hear,” he says.

“Strange how, aside from the Cheerleaders of the Tape at CNBC, we heard so little about this during the Week of Trump’s Doom. What does the market know that the media don’t? Well, of course the answer to that ‘well, duh’ question is — a lot,” Mr. Hayward writes.

A PASSING TRUMP MOMENT

Not too many people know that President Trump stopped during a complicated week to place a personal call of concern to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, whose son Jay Justice was taken seriously ill several days ago. The president called the governor for an update on the younger Mr. Justice — and to voice some family style comfort.

“Here’s the guy who’s the leader of the free world, who’s got so much on his mind its unbelievable. It’s incredible he would take the time to call. That’s the Donald Trump that people don’t know. Here’s a guy who cares, who loves our nation and our people. Everyone should know that,” Mr. Justice told Fox News on Saturday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 78 percent of Americans say that Republicans and Democrats disagree on “policies, plans and the basic facts” of important issues; 81 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats agree.

• 86 percent of conservative Republicans and 81 percent of liberal Democrats also agree.

• 72 percent of moderate or liberal Republicans and 73 percent of moderate or conservative Democrats also agree.

• 20 percent of American overall say Americans can agree on basic facts of issues, even if they disagree of plans and policies; 18 percent of Republicans and 23 percent of Democrats agree.

• 13 percent of conservative Republicans and 18 percent of liberal Democrats also agree.

• 26 percent of moderate or liberal Republicans and 26 percent of moderate or conservative Democrats also agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 4,581 U.S. adults conducted July 30-Aug. 12 and released Friday.

