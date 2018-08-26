The schedule of services honoring Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday, were announced Sunday:

Wed., Aug. 29: Mr. McCain will lie in State at the Arizona State Capitol. A private ceremony inside the Rotunda will take place at 10:00 a.m. pacific time (PT), and the public is invited to pay their respects from 1:00-8:00 p.m. PT. A livestream of the Capitol viewing will be available on the senator’s personal website, johnmccain.com.

Thurs, Aug. 30: A memorial service for Mr. McCain will be held at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Arizona at 10:00 a.m. PT. A livestream will be available.

Fri., Aug. 31: Mr. McCain will lie in State at the U.S. Capitol, with a ceremony honoring his life to take place Friday morning.

Sat., Sept. 1: A national memorial service for Mr. McCain will take place at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (ET) at Washington National Cathedral in D.C. A livestream will be available.

Sun., Sept. 2: A private memorial service for Mr. McCain will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. Following the service, there will be a private burial ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery, where Mr. McCain will be laid to rest next to Adm. Chuck Larson, a Naval Academy classmate and lifelong friend.





